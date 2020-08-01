IndyCar race at Mid-Ohio postponed; Indy 500 is next in series

LEXINGTON, Ohio (WISH) — An IndyCar race scheduled for the weekend of Aug. 7 has been postponed until September or October, making the Indy 500 the next race slated to run.

The race at the Lexington, Ohio, track was postponed due to “the current environment,” as determined with local health officials, the race course and IndyCar said jointly on Saturday.

The announcement makes the 104th running of the Indianapolis 500 the next race in the series’ already compacted schedule. On Monday, IndyCar announced it would make three previously scheduled races into doubleheaders. That announcement included adding a second race at the Mid-Ohio track.

On Thursday, IU Health called on Indy 500 race organizers to consider an alternative to a race with fans, expressing concern that even a reduced crowd “could lead to a spike in COVID-19 infections.”

Indianapolis Motor Speedway on July 21 announced attendance for the 104th running of the race on Aug. 23 will be approximately 25% of capacity. Face coverings will be required for all attendees. Ticket sales ended July 24. IMS also presented its nearly 100-page plan with its guidelines and protocols to address the need to control the spread of the coronavirus.

IMS also lifted the local TV blackout of the live broadcast of the race.

