Catch ‘Countdown to Kickoff’ ahead of Colts, Packers game

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Colts activated Cassius Marsh & Rob Windsor for some help on the D-Line, which will be missing their leader in sacks, Denico Autry, during Sunday’s game at Lucas Oil Stadium against the Green Bay Packers.

Speaking of sacks, one member of that front has faced Aaron Rodgers several times and has yet to sack that particular quarterback. Justin Houston hopes to change that as he and the rest of this Colts defense ready themselves for the future hall-of-famer.

“Aaron Rodgers is a great quarterback. I’ve been watching the man since I was growing up, so that’s a bucket list check. Once you’re in the league, you want to play against the best and he is one of the best to do it. I’m all pumped up for it,” said Colts linebacker Darius Leonard. “It’s definitely challenging. They have some great skill guys, the running back is pretty good and it’s crazy just watching him play – it’s not more so his three steps, five steps, the ball is right there on time. He is making plays with his legs, the receiver scrambling drills, so we definitely have to keep him in our eyes, keep him in the pocket, make sure he can’t scramble and hopefully we can win out that way.”

Defensive end Justin Houston said he’s focused on being disciplined.

“I know he’s looking for weakness. He’s going to try to attack you, make sure you’re playing sound football, try to get the D-line to jump offsides. He’s known for his hard counts and he’s just like on the field – when you have that much experience and been playing that many years, it’s a coach on the field,” said Houston. “He sees things real fast. Our hands are full.”

