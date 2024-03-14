Colts announce two more players re-sign with team

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - DECEMBER 16: Trey Sermon #27 of the Indianapolis Colts runs the ball during the second quarter against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Lucas Oil Stadium on December 16, 2023 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Colts announced on Thursday that they’ve re-signed a pair of players who were on the roster last season.

Safety Ronnie Harrison Jr. and running back Trey Sermon have been re-signed by the team.

Harrison Jr. joined the Colts as a free agent in August 2023. He saw action in seven games, finishing the year with 20 tackles, two interceptions, and one sack.

One of those interceptions was returned for a touchdown in the team’s loss to the Bengals.

His other interception came against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in November, during the same week he was signed to the team from the practice squad.

“It was just a culmination of a lot of hard work and a lot of hours,” Colts linebacker Zaire Franklin said about Harrison’s interception against the Bucs. “I know he put in the work after work to learn the defense and his position. It was great to see him make that moment today.”

Harrison Jr. has played in 74 games over the course of his career, which includes time with the Cleveland Browns and Jacksonville Jaguars. He was originally selected by the Jaguars in the third round of the 2018 NFL Draft.

Meanwhile, Sermon was signed to the Colts practice squad originally in Sept. 2023. He played in 14 games last season, finishing with 35 carries for 160 yards. He also had 3 receptions for 13 receiving yards.

Sermon’s best game in 2023 came against the Steelers in December, when he finished with 88 rushing yards on 17 carries.

Overall, Sermon has played in 25 games in his NFL career throughout his time with the Colts, Philadelphia Eagles, and San Francisco 49ers. He was originally picked by the 49ers in the third round of the 2021 NFL Draft.

