Colts lead Steelers 21-7 at halftime; switch to WISH-TV for Real Mechanical Postgame Show

Colts lead Steelers 21-7 at halftime

Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich talks with Indianapolis Colts quarterbacks Philip Rivers (17) and Jacoby Brissett (7) at the sidelines during the first half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions in Detroit, on November 1, 2020. (Photo by Amy Lemus/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

(WISH) — The Indianapolis Colts lead the Pittsburg Steelers 21-7 at halftime.

The playoff race continues Sunday for the Colts against one of the best teams in the AFC.

The horseshoe is on the road against the Steelers, but Indy will be without both starting offensive tackles.

Right tackle Braden Smith is out Sunday after being place on the Reserve/COVID-19 list, according to the team. Left tackle Anthony Castonzo is also out with a knee/ankle injury.

The Colts haven’t won in Pittsburgh since 2008, but the team is coming off of a three game win streak. Meanwhile, the Steelers have lost three straight games after starting the season 11-0.

If the Colts win and the Tennessee Titans lose against the Green Bay Packers, the Colts will be in first place in the AFC South.

