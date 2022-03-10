Indianapolis Colts

Colts fans react to Carson Wentz trade

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — For the fifth time in five years, the Indianapolis Colts are looking for a new quarterback.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Wednesday that the Colts had traded Carson Wentz to the Washington Commanders in exchange for draft picks. The deal comes after months of speculation regarding Wentz’s future in the Circle City.

While the trade came as a surprise to some, others, like JMV, host of ‘The Ride with JMV’ on 107.5 The Fan, believe the wheels went into motion shortly after Indianapolis’ season-ending loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars.

“I was told there was no way he was going to be the quarterback in 2022, and they were on this path on the flight home,” JMV said Wednesday.

The Colts, who were 15-point favorites over Jacksonville, needed to beat the Jaguars to secure a playoff spot. Instead, Jacksonville defeated Indianapolis, 26-11.

Some fans, like Antwan Evans, say Wentz should not be blamed for the late-season implosion.

“It was a lot of things,” Evans said. “I think it was a lot of Carson. He did make some bad decisions. There were a couple of bad coaching calls as well.”

Other fans, like D.J. Oliver, think Wentz should have been given another year to prove himself.

“I saw the Jags game, and you know, this is a team game,” Oliver said. “Just because one player didn’t perform up to the MVP level that they expected doesn’t mean it was all his fault.”

The Colts are likely already searching for Wentz’s replacement, and JMV has a few quarterbacks in mind.

“Is it [Jimmy] Garrapolo? Is it [Jameis] Winston? Is it [Mitchell] Trubisky? Is it somebody else?” JMV asked.

No matter who the Colts bring in at QB, JMV believes the pressure will be on head coach Frank Reich and general manager Chris Ballard to get it right.

“They are on notice that last season’s ending was unacceptable, and the owner was embarrassed by it,” JMV said.