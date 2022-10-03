Indianapolis Colts

Colts: LB Shaq Leonard, DE Tyquan Lewis out for Thursday game after concussions

Indianapolis Colts Linebacker Shaquille Leonard (53) goes down with and injury in the second quarter of play during an NFL game between the Tennessee Titans and the Indianapolis Colts on Oct. 2, 2022, at Lucas Oil Stadium, in Indianapolis. (Photo by Jeffrey Brown/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — As the NFL concussion protocols get intense attention, the head coach of the Indianapolis Colts said two players won’t be in Thursday’s game against the Broncos due to concussions.

Three-time All-Pro linebacker Shaquille Leonard received a concussion during his season debut in Sunday’s 24-17 loss to the Tennessee Titans at Lucas Oil Stadium. Leonard had back surgery in June. He left in the second quarter after a collision with a teammate near the goal line.

Defensive end Tyquan Lewis also “came in with concussion symptoms,” coach Frank Reich said Monday. “Obviously, Shaq (Shaquille Leonard) is also in concussion protocol. He will miss the game on Thursday as well.”

Questioned about the decision being made days ahead of the game in Denver, Reich agreed the decision to keep the two out of the game was made independent of the NFL concussion protocol.

“On a Thursday game, it might be typical (for a player to) sometimes to make that (after a Sunday game injury). So, these decisions were already made. They will be out even if there was some miraculous whatever. They’ll be out.”

Concussion protocol is getting the added attention amid the saga around Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. He was taken to a hospital Thursday night in after suffering a concussion in a scary-looking incident during Miami’s 27-15 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium.

An investigation is underway into the handling of Tagovailoa’s apparent head injury, while the unaffiliated neurotrauma consultant who was involved in the quarterback’s first concussion evaluation is reportedly no longer working with the National Football League Players Association.

Tyquan Lewis #94 of the Indianapolis Colts is seen during the game against the Tennessee Titans at Lucas Oil Stadium on Oct. 2, 2022, in Indianapolis. (Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images)

CNN contributed to this report.