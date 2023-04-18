Colts owner Jim Irsay announces Million Dollar Schedule Challenge

Jim Irsay reacts to applause during Dwight Freeney's 2019s induction in the Ring of Honor at Lucas Oil Stadium (Photo by Bobby Ellis/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay is kicking off a new era for the Horseshoe by offering $1 million to the fan who correctly predicts the team’s 2023 regular season schedule.

The contest, called the “Million Dollar Schedule Challenge,” opened at 10 a.m. Tuesday and runs through Sunday, April 30 at 11:59 p.m. EDT.

“We want all of Colts Nation alongside us on this 2023 journey, so I’m inviting all Colts fans to start the season off in the best way by entering for a chance to win a million dollars!” Irsay said.

Only one entry per contestant is allowed.

Jim Irsay’s Million Dollar Schedule Challenge is open now! (Provided Photo/Indianapolis Colts)

How to enter

Fans may enter at Colts.com/win, games.Colts.com, or via the Colts Arcade available on the Colts Mobile App.

Once fans open the challenge, they will be able to click and place Colts 2023 opponent tiles in order to build their schedule prediction.

If a contestant can correctly predict each week’s opponent, as well as the bye week, Irsay will award the winner $1 million.

If there are multiple contestants who predict the schedule, then the finalists will be contacted, and a random drawing will determine the winner.

If no one predicts the schedule correctly, then the contestant with the most accurate prediction will win four season tickets to the Colts’ 2023 season. If multiple contestants qualify, a random draw will be held to determine the winner.

The contest winner will be notified after the official release of the NFL schedule in May.

Visit the team’s website for more details.