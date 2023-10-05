Colts RB Taylor talks injury, contract, and when he’ll play again

ARLINGTON, TX - DECEMBER 04: Jonathan Taylor #28 of the Indianapolis Colts warms up before kickoff against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium on December 4, 2022 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Colts star running back Jonathan Taylor says it feels good to finally feel healthy.

“The day has finally come now for me to hit the field,” Taylor told reporters Thursday morning at the Colts Complex.

It’s the first time he’s talked with the media this season.

“Number one, the whole time the main goal was to be healthy, to be able to go out there and do what I love,” Taylor said.

It’s been more than 290 days since he’s played or practiced with the Colts.

Taylor returned Wednesday after missing training camp and the first four weeks of the season on the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) list after undergoing offseason ankle surgery.

Taylor deflected questions about his future in Indianapolis, including a possible contract extension or his trade request prior to the season.

“I don’t think it matters on if I saying I’m committed or not, because I’m here,” Taylor said in response to a question if he’s committed to the Colts. “If somebody wasn’t committed they wouldn’t be here. Right now, I’m here and my number one goal is to really attack this first practice.”

He’s in the final season of a four-year deal

The Colts have three weeks to add Taylor to the active roster or end his season by placing him on Injured Reserve.

Taylor could play for the Colts (2-2) versus the Tennessee Titans (2-2) Sunday at Lucas Oil Stadium.

“That’s a question that we don’t know. I haven’t had a first practice yet,” Taylor said about his status for Sunday. “I’m super excited to finally get out there for the first time and see where has all the hard work taken me.”

Colts’ Quarterback Anthony Richardson said he’s eager to have Taylor lined up in the backfield.

“I’m excited for him to be able to come back,” Richardson said Wednesday. “I know it’s been a while since he’s been on the field, and I know he is excited to be back, and I am excited to see what he does.”

“I had great conversations with him,” Colts Head Coach Shane Steichen said Monday. “He’s super excited to be back with his teammates, and looking forward to having him.”