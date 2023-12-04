Colts receiver Michael Pittman Jr. breaks record held by Marvin Harrison

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - DECEMBER 03: Michael Pittman Jr. #11 of the Indianapolis Colts catches a pass for a touchdown to defeat the Tennessee Titans in overtime at Nissan Stadium on December 03, 2023 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WISH) — The Indianapolis Colts picked up a big AFC South divisional road victory on Sunday afternoon, beating the Tennessee Titans 31-28 in overtime.

With the win, Indianapolis improves to 7-5 on the season, while Tennessee drops to 4-8.

Colts wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. caught the game-winning 4-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Gardner Minshew in overtime after the Titans kicked a field goal on their first possession.

“I saw them passing it off early, so I faked out and then I just went straight back, and then Gardner (Minshew) put up a perfect pass that I just had to catch,” said Pittman Jr.

The catch wrapped up an impressive performance by Pittman Jr. He finished the game with a season-high 11 receptions for 105 yards and one touchdown. He was targeted 16 times.

“That tells me I should have caught more of them because I feel like there was a couple that I probably should have caught,” Pittman Jr. said. “It’s always good to come out and do it consistently. Last week, it was another high-volume game. Just being there and making those tough catches. There were some tough catches that I should have made today that I would like back, but that’s just how it goes. That’s football. They’re good players, too. I just have such a high standard.”

It’s the second straight game that Pittman Jr. has finished with over 100 receiving yards. Last week, he had 107 yards in Indy’s victory over the Buccaneers.

“It’s unbelievable,” Colts head coach Shane Steichen said. “He’s consistent every time he goes out there. I don’t know what he had today, 11-for-100-and-something, I think. Just came up back-to-back games with 100-yards receiving. Just the consistency that he plays with week in, week out, his preparation he puts into it, his toughness and his physicality, it’s special.”

Pittman Jr. has had at least eight receptions in each of his last five games.

He also has now passed Colts legend Marvin Harrison (311) for most receptions by a Colts player in his first four seasons. Pittman Jr. has 314 receptions.

“I feel like it calms me down knowing that I’m going to get multiple opportunities,” Pittman Jr. said. “If one doesn’t go my way, I know I’m not going to sit for three quarters before I get another pass. I feel like they’re really looking to come to me, which is what I love.”

Pittman Jr. was not the only Colts player with 100+ receiving yards on Sunday. Wide receiver Alec Pierce had a career-high 100 receiving yards on three receptions. He also scored the Colts’ first touchdown on a 36-yard reception in the first quarter.