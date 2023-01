Indianapolis Colts

Colts to help Elkhart Cowboys youth football team go to championships

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Elkhart, Indiana, Cowboys football team scored an Indianapolis Colts sponsorship to send the youths to the NFL FLAG Championships at the AFC–NFC Pro Bowl.

The team is made up of kids 10 and younger. They’ll compete with the top girls’ and boys’ FLAG football teams from across the county and world.

The Colts will pay for the team’s flights, hotel and other expenses.

Games start on Feb. 3 in Las Vegas.

David Garcia is the Elkhart Cowboys coach.