Indianapolis Colts

Irsay: Decision on Colts head coach ‘coming in Days not Hours’

Indianapolis Colts Owner Jim Irsay rides in a golf cart prior to an NFL game between the Indianapolis Colts and the Dallas Cowboys on Dec. 4, 2022, at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. (Jeffrey Brown/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — “Final decision coming in Days not Hours.”

Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay on Tuesday gave some insight on the search for a permanent head coach in his usual style of communicating with fans, Twitter.

So far, the team has completed interviews with 13 candidates, including interim head coach Jeff Saturday. He took over with Frank Reich, who was recently named coach of the Carolina Panthers, when the Colts fired him in November. The Colts finished last season 4-12-1.

In a tweet peppered with football icons and a thumbs-up emoji, Irsay said the Colts promised an open-minded and thorough process dedicated to the team’s success and what’s best for fans.

On Jan. 23, the team released a full list of interviews and candidates in a piece by Colts.com writer JJ Stankevitz. From his story, here’s the list of candidates by date of interview:

In a separate tweet Tuesday, Irsay also made an offer for Super Bowl tickets and $5,000.