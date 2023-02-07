Irsay: Decision on Colts head coach ‘coming in Days not Hours’

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — “Final decision coming in Days not Hours.”
Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay on Tuesday gave some insight on the search for a permanent head coach in his usual style of communicating with fans, Twitter.
So far, the team has completed interviews with 13 candidates, including interim head coach Jeff Saturday. He took over with Frank Reich, who was recently named coach of the Carolina Panthers, when the Colts fired him in November. The Colts finished last season 4-12-1.
In a tweet peppered with football icons and a thumbs-up emoji, Irsay said the Colts promised an open-minded and thorough process dedicated to the team’s success and what’s best for fans.
On Jan. 23, the team released a full list of interviews and candidates in a piece by Colts.com writer JJ Stankevitz. From his story, here’s the list of candidates by date of interview:
- Jan. 11: Colts special teams coordinator Bubba Ventrone.
- Jan. 12: Denver Broncos defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero, Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy.
- Jan. 13: Los Angeles Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris, Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson.
- Jan. 14: Detroit Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn, Philadelphia Eagles offensive coordinator Shane Steichen.
- Jan. 19: Colts interim head coach Jeff Saturday.
- Jan. 20: Green Bay Packers special teams coordinator Rich Bisaccia, Cincinnati Bengals offensive coordinator Brian Callahan, Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn.
- Jan. 22: New York Giants offensive coordinator Mike Kafka, New York Giants defensive coordinator Wink Martindale.
In a separate tweet Tuesday, Irsay also made an offer for Super Bowl tickets and $5,000.