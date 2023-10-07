Jonathan Taylor locks in major contract extension with Colts

Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor goes up into the stands during Training Camp practice (Photo by Zach Bolinger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The drama is done.

All-Pro running back Jonathan Taylor has signed a three-year, $42 million contract extension with the Indianapolis Colts — with $26.5 million guaranteed. The news comes within an hour of the Colts activating Taylor to the 53-man roster after his first full week of practice.

Taylor becomes the third highest-paid running back in the NFL based on yearly average. Taylor’s $14 million a year is bested only by San Francisco 49ers back Christian McCaffery ($16.01 million) and New Orleans Saints back Alvin Kamara ($15 million).

The contract extension and activation make it extremely likely that Taylor will make his season debut against the Tennessee Titans at Lucas Oil Stadium on Sunday.

While teams and players have been battling for months over the monetary value of running backs, Taylor becomes the first to sign a multi-year deal worth at least $10 million since Nick Chubb and the Cleveland Browns back in 2021.

According to reports, Colts general manager Chris Ballard initiated more conversations with Taylor and his agent about an extension, which ultimately led to the monumental deal.

After rehabbing from offseason ankle surgery, Taylor returned to practice for the first time on Wednesday — much to the delight of his teammates.

“He’s a great teammate. He cares about all the guys in the building, everybody in the building,” defensive tackle DeForest Buckner said. “I know he’s excited to be back and the guys are excited to have him back. He’s another playmaker on offense that obviously Shane (Steichen) can utilize within the scheme, and he’s a big-time playmaker for us. Obviously, we’re all ecstatic to have him back on the field.”

It’s a much-anticipated return after the Colts selected quarterback Anthony Richardson fourth overall in this year’s draft. The duo promises a dynamic and dangerous backfield.

“I know he’s a great player, and I know I can do some things pretty well. Just trying to combine those two things, I can only imagine what it’s like but we won’t see until it actually happens. We’ll see and I’m excited,” Richardson said.

“It’s huge,” head coach Shane Steichen said. “When you have an explosive player like (Taylor) in the backfield that can hit the home runs, obviously you might get heavier boxes obviously with him running the football. Then it leaves some shots down the field depending on how defenses are playing it. But, it definitely adds a huge element to our offense.”

Even though Richardson hasn’t had many practices on the field with Taylor, the chemistry off the field is already built.

“He’s a great guy. I love him,” Richardson said. “We talk almost every other day, whenever I see him – communicate. I think our relationships is pretty tight, and we’ll see how it is on the field.”

The Colts try to break a five-game losing streak to their AFC South rival Sunday. Kick-off against the Titans is scheduled for 1 p.m. Remember to Switch to WISH immediately following the game for the only Postgame Show in Indianapolis, with LIVE coverage from the podium room and locker room reactions.