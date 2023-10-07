Colts activate Jonathan Taylor from PUP list ahead of Sunday’s clash with Titans

ARLINGTON, TX - DECEMBER 04: Jonathan Taylor #28 of the Indianapolis Colts warms up before kickoff against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium on December 4, 2022 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — After almost 300 days, the long wait is over for star Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor.

The Indianapolis Colts have activated star running back Jonathan Taylor from the Physically Unable to Perform List and lifted the Questionable designation for Sunday’s home game against Tennessee.

It’s been more than 290 days since Taylor played or practiced with the Colts. He missed training camp and the first four weeks of the regular season after undergoing off-season ankle surgery.

Taylor spoke to the media on Thursday at the Colts Complex, saying he finally felt healthy.

“Number one, the whole time the main goal was to be healthy, to be able to go out there and do what I love,” Taylor told reporters.

He deflected questions about his future in Indianapolis, including his trade request before the start of the season.

“I don’t think it matters if I saying I’m committed or not, because I’m here,” Taylor said when questioned about his future. “If somebody wasn’t committed they wouldn’t be here.”

When asked earlier this week if two practice sessions would be enough to prepare Taylor for Sunday’s game, head coach Shane Steichen was noncommital, saying: “We’ll see.”

The Colts will take the field at Lucas Oil Stadium at 1 p.m. Sunday for a meeting with Derrick Henry and the Tennessee Titans.

