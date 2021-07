Indianapolis Colts

Must-see free throw by Chuck Pagano at Irsay’s house for $1M for cancer research

CARMEL, Ind. (WISH) — This is unreal!

Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay on Thursday night donated $2 million to Indiana University cancer research after the team’s former coach, Chuck Pagano, made a free throw at Irsay’s house for $1 million. Pagano also fired 10 layups into the basket for $100,000 apiece before the free throw.

In total, $9 million has been raised for cancer research at IU as part of the #ChuckStrong initiative.