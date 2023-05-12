Search
Single-game Colts tickets go on sale

by: Daja Stowe
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Colts’ 2023 schedule is officially out!

Hayden Barnack, the senior marketing manager for the Indianapolis Colts stopped by daybreak to speak about their upcoming season schedule and the international game in Germany.

” We open at home against the Jacksonville Jaguars, September 10, excited to welcome them back, but then also celebrate our 40th season here in Indianapolis,” Barnack said.

The Colts will also play in their first international game in seven years against the New England Patriots on Nov. 12, which will be the second time in franchise history.

Single-game Colts tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday. Fans can purchase these tickets online.

