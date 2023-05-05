Search
Veteran Colts CB graduating this weekend from Valdosta State

by: Andrew Chernoff
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — While Indianapolis Colts rookies are taking part in a rookie minicamp this weekend, veteran cornerback Kenny Moore II will be busy away from the field.

Moore will graduate from Valdosta State University in Valdosta, Georgia, on Saturday with a Bachelor of Science in organizational leadership and minors in political science and public administration.

“I’ve never been so excited to graduate from anything until this weekend,” Moore said. “I’m just ready to see my mom’s face, honestly.”

Moore is entering his seventh season in the NFL. He said he took a couple more classes this spring, which helped him complete his degree.

“It’s been a journey getting to this point,” said Moore. “I knew how important it was for those around me to get my degree. And it meant a lot to myself, individually, too, to definitely walk across that stage.”

