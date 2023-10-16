What Josh Downs plans to do with the football from his first NFL touchdown

JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA - OCTOBER 15: Josh Downs #1 of the Indianapolis Colts scores a touchdown during the fourth quarter against the Jacksonville Jaguars at EverBank Stadium on October 15, 2023 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Sam Greenwood/Getty Images)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WISH) — There’s something special about your first career touchdown, whether you’re playing youth, high school, college, or pro football.

On Sunday afternoon, Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Josh Downs got to experience what it’s like scoring in the NFL when he hauled in first-career NFL touchdown reception.

“Kind of a sigh of relief, just getting that first one (touchdown) out of the way,” Downs said. “It’s time to play the rest of the year, try to get many more.”

He scored a two-yard reception in the fourth quarter of the Colts’ 37-20 loss to the Jaguars.

“It was awesome,” Colts head coach Shane Steichen said. “It was a great route by him. He had been working hard at that route in practice, how to return it different ways. The way he ran it in the game was awesome, getting that reception, getting his first touchdown, it was good to see.”

Downs’ touchdown with just over 14 minutes left in the fourth quarter cut the Jags lead to 31-13.

“It feels great to lose yourself for a little bit because it’s the coolest thing ever and then it’s dang, we are losing by three scores,” Colts quarterback Gardner Minshew said.

News 8 Sports reporter Andrew Chernoff asked Downs after the game what he plans to do with the football he caught for his first touchdown.

“Keep it at my house, probably frame it, or give it to my parents and let them take it home,” Downs said.

Downs finished the game with five receptions for 21 yards. He was targeted 8 times.

Through six games this season, Downs has 28 receptions for 276 yards and one touchdown.

The Colts (3-3) will look to bounce back next Sunday when they host the Cleveland Browns (3-2). Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. inside Lucas Oil Stadium.