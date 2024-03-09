Familiar face excited to play once again for Indy Eleven

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indy Eleven has many new faces on the roster this season, although one of those “new” faces is actually quite familiar to supporters in Indy.

Midfielder Tyler Gibson is back with the “Boys in Blue” after starting for the club in 2019 and 2020.

“When that door opened, then I definitely wanted to come back,” said Gibson.

Indy Eleven announced in January that the USL Championship veteran had signed with the club.

“I had a great time here, made a lot of good friends,” Gibson said. “Obviously knew a bunch of the players that were here already. So, it was a pretty easy decision.”

Gibson actually played with a couple of the guys, defender Macca King and midfielder Cam Lindley, on this year’s roster during his previous tenure with Indy Eleven.

“When I was here with him, I was a bit younger, so he was a good older presence for me,” Lindley said. “I was able to learn from him, and I’ll still be able to learn from him now, but it’s cool that I’m a little bit older now. We’re able to play together. We’re more established in our careers. So, it’s really cool to have him back.”

Lindley and fans are glad to have him back, despite Gibson playing for Indy’s biggest rival, Louisville City FC, during the last three years.

“He’s a tough guy and whatever team he’s on, he’s going to give 100%,” Lindley said. “But I’m sure the fans will need him to do something here or there to establish his stuff with us again. So, we’re excited he’s back.”

And so far, those fans have welcomed Gibson back with open arms.

“Getting all the messages, and excited that I was coming back and everything,” Gibson said. “It was a warm welcome for sure.”

Gibson has played nearly 12,000 minutes of soccer during his USL career.

Indy Eleven begins the 2024 regular season on Saturday at Oakland Roots SC. Kickoff is set for 10 p.m. EDT.