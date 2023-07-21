Hogsett recognizes Indy Eleven women’s team ahead of championship match

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett has recognized the Indy Eleven women’s team ahead of its national championship match this weekend.

The Democrat mayor signed a proclamation declaring July 21, 2023, as Girls in Blue Day in Indianapolis.

“We are extremely proud of the accomplishments of our Indy Eleven women’s team,” said Greg Stremlaw, Indy Eleven president and chief executive officer, in a news release. “The excitement surrounding their success this season, and the opportunity to host the USL W League Final, is something we want to share with the entire city of Indianapolis. We are appreciative of the support from Mayor Hogsett and invite the entire city to join us in celebrating the Girls in Blue and our drive to win a national championship.”

Here is a look at the proclamation:

Indy Eleven will face NC Courage U23 in the USL W League Final at 2 p.m. Saturday at Carroll Stadium in downtown Indianapolis.

Indy Eleven and its fans will “attempt to break Indiana’s all-time attendance record for a women’s match, set by Team USA in 1996, in an effort to help grow the women’s game in Indiana,” according to a news release.