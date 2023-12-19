Indy Eleven face two new opponents in 2024 schedule

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indy Eleven are gearing up for their 11th season in the Circle City with two brand new conference opponents.

Rhode Island FC and North Carolina FC join the USL Championship Eastern Conference, facing the Boys in Blue twice in the team’s 34-game schedule just released by the league Monday.

The Eleven start the season with two non-conference matches on the road. First, the Boys in Blue travel to California to open the season against the Oakland Roots FC on March 9. Then, they battle Memphis 901 FC in Tennessee on March 16.

Indy’s first chance to defend Michael A. Carroll Stadium comes March 23 for a huge matchup against last season’s Western Conference champs, the Sacramento Republic FC. The rest of the schedule will include a home and away game with each Eastern Conference team, plus one match each for the Western Conference teams. San Diego Loyal SC and Rio Grande Valley FC are no longer in the USL Championship league.

The Indy Eleven has yet to announce who the head coach will be for the 2024 season. The team parted ways with last year’s leader Mark Lowry in November.

This could is expected to be the team’s last full season in The Mike, as construction on the new Eleven Park has already begun in downtown Indianapolis. The city and team hope to have construction done by Summer 2025.

“This really does check every box in terms of ‘live, work, play, study, stay,’” Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb said at May’s groundbreaking. “It’s an amenity that every capital city, every city strives for, is to have that vibrant attraction, and this is one in a full house in terms of holding a strong hand.”

Indy Eleven’s Complete 2024 Regular Season Schedule

March 9 at Oakland Roots SC

March 16 at Memphis 901 FC

March 23 vs Sacramento Republic

March 30 vs Detroit City FC

April 6 at Louisville City FC

April 13 vs Charleston Battery

April 20 at Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC

April 27 vs North Carolina FC

May 4 at Monterey Bay FC

Sunday, May 12 at Miami FC

May 18 vs Hartford Athletic

May 25 vs Phoenix Rising FC

June 1 at Pittsburgh Riverhounds

Sunday, June 9 at Birmingham Legion FC

June 15 vs San Antonio FC

June 22 vs Orange County SC

Friday, July 5 at Rhode Island FC

July 13 vs Loudoun United FC

July 20 vs Tampa Bay Rowdies

Friday, July 26 at FC Tulsa

August 3 at Charleston Battery

Wednesday, August 7 vs Rhode Island FC

Sunday, August 11 vs New Mexico United

August 24 at Las Vegas Lights FC

August 31 vs Pittsburgh Riverhounds

September 7 at Hartford Athletic

September 14 vs El Paso Locomotive FC

September 21 at North Carolina FC

September 28 vs Miami FC

October 5 vs Louisville City FC

Tuesday, October 8 at Loudoun United FC

October 12 at Detroit City FC

October 19 vs Birmingham Legion FC

October 26 at Tampa Bay Rowdies