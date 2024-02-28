Indy Ignite, Indiana’s 1st volleyball team, reveals site of home court in Fishers

The Indy Ignite volleyball team announced its home venue on Feb. 28, 2024, at the construction site, 11000 Stockdale St. in Fishers, Indiana. (Provided Photo/Fishers City Government)

FISHERS, Ind. (WISH) — Indy Ignite, Indiana’s first professional volleyball team, on Wednesday revealed its official home court.

The Fishers Event Center, under construction at 11000 Stockdale St. in Fishers, will host all Indy Ignite home games starting in January 2025.

Team leaders say the center should be finished in November. It’ll seat crowds of up to 7,500 people.

The center also will feature its own exclusive sports bar, VIP courtside lounges, and suites.

Indy Ignite is one of three expansion teams to debut in the Pro Volleyball Federation next season.

Fishers city government shared additional details and leaders’ statements in a news release issued Wednesday.

This story was created from a script aired on WISH-TV.

