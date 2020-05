IMS president plans to celebrate ‘strange race day’ at the track

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Sunday would have been the 104th running of the Indy 500. But now it’s a day for the history books with the race rescheduled for August due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Indianapolis Motor Speedway President Doug Boles joined Daybreak Sunday to talk about what it was like waking up on race day without a race to watch. He also shared what people can look forward to in July and August.

Click the video to learn more.