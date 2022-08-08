Sports

IU Athletics adds beer sales to home soccer matches

09 DEC 2012: Georgetown University against Indiana University during the Division I Men's Soccer Championship held at the Regions Park in Hoover, AL. Indiana defeated Georgetown 1-0 to win the national title. Peter Lockley/NCAA Photos via Getty Images

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WISH) — Cheers! Fans over 21 can now enjoy beer at home matches for both Indiana University men’s and women’s soccer teams.

“The response to our addition of beer to our concessions options at various venues has been overwhelmingly positive, which makes this decision a logical next step as we continue to improve the game experience for our fans,” said Scott Dolson, IU vice president and director of intercollegiate athletics.

Beer sales were first recently introduced at Memorial Stadium for IU Football games in 2019, and then later added to IU Baseball and Softball last spring.

Fans get their first chance to enjoy a cold brew when the IU men’s program will open its preseason slate Friday when it hosts DePaul for an exhibition match at 8 p.m., while the Hoosier women’s program will host Northwestern in an exhibition match at 4 p.m. Saturday.

Safety will be a top priority to maintain an enjoyable atmosphere for all fans in attendance.

Every purchaser who appears to be younger than 50 is required to present a valid, government-issued ID, documenting that he or she is 21 for every purchase of beer. Purchasers are limited to two drinks per transaction, and beer sales end with 20 minutes remaining in regulation play. No beer will be sold to a visibly intoxicated person.

All servers at the matches have a current alcohol server’s permit issued by the state, and have gone through and passed training on responsible alcohol service.