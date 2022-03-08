Sports

IUPUI wins Horizon League women’s tournament

IUPUI's Rachel Kent (22) shoots over Cleveland State's Destiny Leo (2) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in the Horizon League women's tournament championship, Tuesday, March 8, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

NDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Macee Williams recorded her third straight double-double of the Horizon League tournament with 19 points and 18 rebounds, and top-seeded IUPUI beat No. 4 seed Cleveland State 61-54 to secure an automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament.

IUPUI was playing in its third straight Horizon League championship game — winning in the 2019-20 season before the NCAA Tournament was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Destiny Perkins finished with 15 points and McLimore added 11 points for IUPUI.

Williams broke her own Horizon League record with her 38th rebound of the tournament in the third quarter.

Destiny Leo, the second-leading scorer in the Horizon League, scored 14 points for Cleveland State (19-8). Gabriella Smith also scored 14 points.