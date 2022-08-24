Sports

Jeff Gordon returning to IMS for Porsche Carrera Cup race

Jeff Gordon waves to the crowd during driver introductions for the NASCAR Sprint Cup Series auto race at Martinsville Speedway in Martinsville, Va., Sunday, Oct. 26, 2014.(AP Photo/Steve Helber)

SPEEDWAY, Ind. (WISH) — Racing legend Jeff Gordon will unretire for a weekend in a return to Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Gordon, 51, will participate in the Porsche Carrera Cup North America races at IMS on Labor Day weekend.

He’ll get into a Porsche 911 GT3 Cup for a ride on the speedway’s road course and reunite with crew chief Ray Evernham for the first time since 1999.

The weekend will consist of practice on Sept. 2, qualifying and an opening race on Sept. 3, then a final race on Sept. 4.

Gordon won the Brickyard 400 at IMS on five occasions and has the NASCAR record for road course victories.

Tickets for the “Porsche Sports Car Together Fest” weekend can be purchased here.