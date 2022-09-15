Sports

Michael Pittman Jr. sits out Thursday’s practice after being limited Wednesday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A key storyline surfacing late this week ahead of the Colts’ Week 2 visit to Jacksonville is the health of top wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr.

Pittman Jr. is dealing with a quad issue that resulted in the third-year wide receiver missing Thursday’s practice session. On Wednesday, Pittman Jr. was listed as limited during the team’s opening padded practice session of the week.

In Week 1, Pittman Jr. became the first Indianapolis wide receiver to eclipse 100 yards in a season-opener since current Colts wide receivers coach Reggie Wayne in 2014. Pittman Jr. finished the contest in Houston healthy and posted nine receptions for 121 yards and the game-tying touchdown catch in the fourth quarter.

The standout wide receiver has not missed a game since Week 6 of his rookie season in 2020.