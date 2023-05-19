2023 Indy 500 Fast Friday brings families celebrating traditions

People visit an area near the pagoda at Indianapolis Motor Speedway during the Indianapolis 500 Fast Friday, May 19, 2023. (WISH Photo)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Fans saw all 34 cars on track and some high speeds during Fast Friday at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Moms and dads say Fast Friday has become a family affair.

“Tradition! You just do it every year and I can’t imagine doing it without them,” Ben Miller said. “I was 8 years old at my first 500 when he brought me, but I came to practices when I was much younger than that, but not to the races until I was about 8.”

“It is our one skip day a year. It’s what we do and I love coming out here,” Mindy Enyart said.

Enyart has been bringing her children to the track for years after someone special invited her the first time. “I started coming out here back in 2006 when I met my husband. He used to work here, so he introduced me to this place and I have loved it ever since.”

Her son Zach loves to watch the drivers, especially Helio Castroneves. “I’ve just loved him,” Zach said.

Another Fast Friday fan, Nick Trulock said, “It’s just the fact that summer is getting ready to start and being outdoors again and just seeing the cars go around the track. It’s a lot of fun,” .

Another longtime fan, Steve Miller, has been going to the track for years. “Late ’60s I guess it was, so yeah, I can’t remember my exact time, but I was a sophomore in high school and just been coming ever since.”

Some people told News 8 they’re really looking forward to the Indianapolis 500 on May 28.