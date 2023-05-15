Carmel High School grad gives command for GMR Grand Prix

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Carmel High School graduate Drew Kibler gave the command for drivers to start their engines on Saturday afternoon at the GMR Grand Prix inside Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Kibler, a Team USA swimmer, had previously been announced as the race’s grand marshal.

“Great experience,” said Kibler. “It was awesome.”

Kibler told News 8 that it was his first time at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

“I didn’t start rehearsing at all until my friend I’m here with asked me I practiced,” said Kibler. “And I was like, ‘No. Not once.’ So we practiced a few times up in the pagoda suite, but we couldn’t be super loud. I think it went alright.”

Chip Ganassi Racing’s Alex Palou went on to win the NTT IndyCar Series’ GMR Grand Prix on Saturday.