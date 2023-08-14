Cars unveiled for Kyle Larson’s attempt at the ‘double’ next May

Kyle Larson's cars for the Indy 500 and Coca-Cola 600 next May (WISH Photo)

SPEEDWAY, Ind. (WISH) — NASCAR Cup Series driver Kyle Larson will be staying busy next May.

The Hendrick Motorsports driver will attempt to complete the “double” on Memorial Day weekend, by racing in the 108th Running of the Indianapolis 500 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway and the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway on the same day, May 26.

On Sunday, his pursuit of the “double” featured another milestone, as the cars that Larson will be racing in on Memorial Day weekend were unveiled.

Both cars feature Hendrick Motorsports’ blue and McLaren orange. His car for the Greatest Spectacle in Racing will be No. 17.

“It still hasn’t set in,” Larson said. “I think you’re doing little things like today, unveiling (cars) and stuff, it gets a little bit more real.”

Larson will take part in a rookie orientation program for the Indy 500 in October. He will be racing with Arrow McLaren in the Indy 500.

Kurt Busch was the last driver to attempt the double back in 2014.