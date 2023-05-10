Indiana native to give command at Saturday’s GMR Grand Prix

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis Motor Speedway announced on Wednesday that Team USA Olympic swimmer and Indiana native Drew Kubler will serve as grand marshal of Saturday’s GMR Grand Prix.

As grand marshall, Kibler will command drivers to start their engines during pre-race ceremonies.

“It’s an honor to be the grand marshall for the NTT INDYCAR SERIES road course race that kicks off the Month of May at IMS,” said Kibler in a press release. “As someone who grew up just north of Indianapolis, I know exactly how special May is to this community, and I’m excited to be part of an epic day at the Racing Capital of the World.”

Kibler was born in Indianapolis and raised in Carmel.

He is a world-record holder in the short course 4×200 meter freestyle relay. He also won a gold medal in the 4×200 meter freestyle relay at the 2022 World Aquatics Championships (long course) and the 2022 World Short Course Championships.

His professional resume does not end there, though, as Kibler was also a member of the 4×200 meter freestyle relay team which finished in fourth place at the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo.

“Drew Kibler has represented the USA and Indiana on some of the biggest stages in global sports, so it’s fitting for him to call drivers to their cars at the Racing Capital of the World,” IMS President Doug Boles said in a press release. “It’s always special when a fellow Hoosier can be part of Race Day.”

Kibler is a three-time All-American and three-time Big 12 champion, titles earned during his collegiate career at the University of Texas.