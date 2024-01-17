Jimmie Johnson returns to racing at Indianapolis Motor Speedway

Jimmie Johnson, driver of the #48 Ally Chevrolet, is introduced before the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series 61st Annual Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway on Feb. 17, 2019, in Daytona Beach, Florida. (Sean Gardner/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — NASCAR Hall of Fame driver Jimmie Johnson is returning to the Indianapolis Motor Speedway this July.

The seven-time Cup Series champion plans to race in the Brickyard 400 as the event celebrates its 30th anniversary while returning to the IMS oval for the first time since 2020.

The last time Johnson drove around the famed IMS oval was during the 106th running of the Indianapolis 500 in May 2022. Johnson led two laps in his Indy 500 debut, ultimately ending the race with a late wreck. He was still named the 2022 Indy 500 Rookie of the Year despite finishing 28th.

Johnson is no stranger to kissing the Speedway bricks. Johnson has won the Brickyard 400 four times before retiring from full-time racing. The success came at the height of the No. 48’s career, winning three times in four years between 2006 and 2009. The Hall of Famer then won the famous race once more in 2012.

The last time Johnson raced in the Brickyard 400, he crashed late in the race, ultimately failing to make the NASCAR playoffs for the first time in his career. The last time Johnson was on the podium at the Brickyard 400 was his third-place finish during the 2016 race that went into overtime.

The Brickyard 400 is one of nine races the NASCAR great will compete in this season. Johnson will drive in the season-opening Daytona 500 and season-ending race at Phoenix Raceway. Johnson has won twice at the “Great American Race.” A third would put him with the likes of Jeff Gordon, Denny Hamlin, Dale Jarrett and Bobby Allison who all have three wins at Daytona.

Additionally, Johnson will run at Texas Motor Speedway, Kansas Speedway, Charlotte Motor Speedway and Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

The nine races are the most Johnson has participated in since retirement from full-time racing after the 2020 season.

Carvana will be the main sponsor of Johnson’s No. 84 Legacy Motor Club Toyota XSE car.

The Brickyard 400 weekend will commence July 20-21 at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.