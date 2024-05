Josef Newgarden wins the Indianapolis 500

The Borg-Warner Trophy contains the faces of former Indianapolis 500 winners. (Image from Video Aired on WISH)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Josef Newgarden won the 108th running of the Indianapolis 500. Newgarden is the first back-to-back winner since 2001-2002.

Pato O’Ward and Scott Dixon rounded out the podium in second and third place, respectively.

This is Team Penske’s 20th win at the Indy 500.

