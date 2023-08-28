Simon Pagenaud to miss the rest of the IndyCar season

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Simon Pagenaud, winner of the 2019 Indianapolis 500, confirmed via social media that he will miss the final two IndyCar races of the season.

Pagenaud has been out since July 1 with a concussion after a scary practice accident in preparation for the Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio.

Pagenaud released a statement today, saying “I have been working with an excellent team of doctors and I have made progress. The doctor’s advice is for me to take more time to continue my way back to 100%, so I will not be racing the final two races of the 2023 season.”

The accident caused his No. 60 car to barrel roll nearly seven times, but the 2016 champion was able to walk away safely. He was released by the IndyCar Medical team after the incident but has yet to be cleared by his own team of doctors.

“The accident left me with lingering post-concussion symptoms. I am working hard to get back to 100%. but this type of recovery is unique in time to each individual,” Pagenaud said. “I wish I could be out there doing what I love and driving my race car, but the accident was very violent and left me to focus on the task at hand: my health and my recovery.”

Veteran driver and Noblesville native Conor Daly filled in for Pagenaud with Meyer Shank Racing for three races, Linus Lundqvist drove for the No. 60 at two competitions, and Tom Blomqvist for one.

.@ConorDaly22 will race in place of Simon Pagenaud this afternoon at @Mid_Ohio. pic.twitter.com/TsYAAapl8q — Andrew Chernoff – WISH-TV (@ADChernoff) July 2, 2023

Daly had been driving full-time for Ed Carpenter Racing but was released after the Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix in June. He has filled in for a couple of other teams this season across a few different series.

Blomqvist will finish out the season for Pagenaud at Portland and Laguna Seca, preparing him for his full-time ride with Meyer Shank Racing next season.

Tom Blomqvist will race for @MeyerShankRac during @IndyCar’s last two races of the year – at Portland and @WeatherTechRcwy. He’ll be filling in for Simon Pagenaud, who still has not been cleared to race by the @IndyCar Medical Team. — Andrew Chernoff – WISH-TV (@ADChernoff) August 28, 2023

—

