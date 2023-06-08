Watch finale of ‘100 Days to Indy,’ behind the scenes at Indy 500

Fans poses for a photo at the CW Sports booth featuring a "100 Days to Indy" car in advanced of the Indianapolis 500 on May 28, 2023, at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. (WISH Photo/Gregg Montgomery)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The sixth and final episode of “100 Days to Indy,” a look at the IndyCar Series during the 2023 Indianapolis 500, is set to air at 9 p.m. June 8 on WISH-TV and the CW Network.

The hourlong show features the day of “the Big Dance,” with the 107th running of the Indianapolis 500 and 300,000-plus people watching the racers put everything on the line.

Stream earlier episodes of “100 Days to Indy” on The CW website. All of the episodes will be available online Friday.