Watch Wilson, Legge on final episode of ‘100 Days to Indy’

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The final episode of “100 Days to Indy,” airing Thursday night on WISH-TV, will feature Stefan Wilson and Katherine Legge — before they became known as the only racers to crash in practice before Sunday’s Indianapolis 500.

In the fifth episode titled “The Road to the 500,” Legge talks about returning to the race after a decade. She also discussed being the only woman in the 2023 race.

Stefan Wilson of Dreyer & Reinbold Racing, who lost his brother Justin in a racing accident in 2015, talks about what the race means to him. He was said to be in good spirit after a surgery Thursday morning at an Indianapolis hospital for the injuries he received in Monday’s crash.

The hourlong Episode 5 will air at 9 p.m. Thursday on WISH-TV.

Stream earlier episodes of “100 Days to Indy” free on The CW website. Episode 5 will be available on the website on Friday.