NFL Combine kicks off at Lucas Oil Stadium, fans get in free

(As Seen on WISH)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The NFL Combine returned to the Circle City on Thursday. The event turned into a fan experience with plenty of activities lined up for football lovers.

Visit Indy predicts that 40,000 people will come to town for the event.

Inside Lucas Oil Stadium fans will see over 300 of the NFL’s top prospects in the biggest job interview of their lives, completing drills hoping to improve their chances at the NFL Draft in Detroit this April.

Coaches and other team executives will be there gathering data and getting a last look at their potential picks.

It’s the 37th year the Combine has been in the city and will return next year.

Senior Communications Manager Clare Clark says the event has a storied history in Indianapolis.

“We’re excited to have them here in 2025,” Clark said. “Our convention campus is very attractive. Everyone knows that if you come to Indianapolis, it’s convenient and well-connected.”

Meanwhile, outside, fans will get the opportunity to see how they stack up against some of their favorite players.

You can try out the 40-yard dash, a combined obstacle course, and the vertical jump.

Clark says the city continues to be a sports destination with it hosting the NBA All-Star Game and NCAA Basketball within weeks of the NFL Combine.

“We take pride in that,” Clark said. “We’re really thankful for the opportunities that both [the NBA and NFL] have [given us.] … We’re touching every corner of the sports world and that’s what we do best is sports tourism.”

There will also be lots of photo ops next to NFL helmets, the Vince Lombardi Trophy, and some Super Bowl championship rings.

Fans can get in for free but must sign up for and download the NFL One Pass app.

NFL Combine Schedule