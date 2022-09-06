Sports

Pacers sign deal to keep games televised on Bally Sports Indiana

Tyrese Haliburton #0 of the Indiana Pacers watches in the first quarter against the Memphis Grizzlies at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on March 15, 2022, in Indianapolis. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indiana Pacers have struck a deal to remain on Bally Sports Indiana.

The team and network announced the new multi-year deal on Tuesday. The announcement does not say how much money the team will reap in the deal.

Up to ten games from the WNBA’s Indiana Fever will also be carried.

The announcement also mentioned the upcoming launch of Bally Sports+ for central Indiana, which will allow games to be streamed for $19.99 a month or $189.99 for a year.

Many cord cutters have been unable to watch Pacers games recently unless they had a DIRECTV Stream package that included regional sports networks. Bally Sports is not available on popular streaming platforms like YouTubeTV, Hulu + Live TV or Sling TV.

Formerly known as Fox Sports Indiana, Bally Sports Indiana was part of a multi-billion dollar deal in 2019 by Sinclair Broadcast Group to buy 21 regional Fox Sports networks from the Walt Disney Company. Disney gained control of the regional sports networks just prior to that when acquiring 21st Century Fox earlier in 2019.

According to industry reports, Sinclair may be looking to sell the Bally Sports networks.