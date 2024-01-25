Pacers unveil jerseys and uniforms for 2024 NBA All-Star game

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indiana Pacers revealed new 2024 All-Star jerseys Thursday morning, marking the return of the East vs. West format.

According to the NBA’s website, designer Jordan Brand makes the league’s new outfit for the seventh year in a row.

The uniforms “pay homage to Indiana’s storied basketball history, featuring racing stripes with the All-Star logo and pinstripes inspired by our old uniforms,” according to the Pacers’ X social media account.

The players for the 73rd All-Stars game on Feb. 18 will be outfitted in Jordan-brand old-school, Hoosier-inspired warm-ups. The jersey also calls back classic pinstripes inspired by former Pacers uniforms from the late 90s and early 2000s.

“Designed from the idea that basketball was raised in Indiana, the uniforms are rooted in a nostalgic, heritage look that feature a tonal twist on the classic red and blue uniforms with cream lettering,” according to the Pacers website.

Fans can purchase the jerseys Thursday night at the NBA store website. The exact time is unspecified.