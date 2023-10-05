Previewing the high school football ‘Game of the Week’: Warren Central vs. Carmel

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — High school football is back for another week on WISH-TV’s sister station MyINDY-TV 23. Friday night’s tough matchup between Warren Central and Carmel is our high school game of the week!

Greg Rakestraw from the ISC Sports Network stopped by Daybreak on Thursday to preview the matchup.

“I think these are two teams that are really trying to focus in on the postseason and make sure they get things right in terms of the postseason,” Rakestraw said.

Rakestraw added, “This is an old-school rivalry. There are going to be two teams who love to run the football. I expect this to be very competitive and maybe even quick tomorrow night because of the way both these teams like to run the ball.”

To hear more about Friday night’s matchup, watch the full interview above.

You can see every play of Friday’s matchup between Warren Central and Carmel starting at 7 p.m. on MyINDY-TV 23. Then switch to WISH-TV after the game for complete highlights on The Zone with News 8 sports director Anthony Calhoun and his team!