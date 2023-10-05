Savannah makes 3 dates for Victory Field to go Bananas again

The Savannah Bananas pulled in an incredible crowd of over 30,000 fans between two games at Victory Field in Indianapolis on June 30 and July 1, 2023. (Provided Photo/Savannah Bananas via Twitter)

SAVANNAH, Georgia (WISH) — The Savannah Bananas, who filled Victory Field twice in 2023, will slide back into Indianapolis in 2024, the team announced Thursday night.

This time, the exhibition barnstorming baseball team based in Savannah, Georgia has made three dates in Indianapolis: June 27, 28 and 29.

Thursday’s 2024 schedule announcement came via YouTube, complete with the Banana-style over-the-top presentation.

In 2023, the team initially announced only one game at Victory Field, June 30. But later, the team said, “Due to the immense demand for tickets, we are thrilled to add June 29 to the calendar as the Savannah Bananas swing through Indianapolis on their 2023 Banana Ball World Tour.”

Then the team came to the city, and much of Indianapolis including Victory Field lost power, delaying the June 29 game to July 1. So, the team’s first game in Indianapolis ended up being the originally scheduled June 30 game. Each of the games drew 15,000 fans, a Bananas record. That record stands.

The team also will play in Columbus, Ohio, on May 24, 25 and 26, and in Louisville, Kentucky, on Aug. 1, 2 and 3.

Tickets in 2024 will be $35 each, the Bananas’ website says.

As a harbinger to Thursday’s schedule announcement, the Indianapolis Indians had tweeted a photo of a set of bananas in a seat at Victory Field, the Indians’ home field.

Thursday’s announcement also including the creation of a third team, the Firefighters. The Party Animals have been the usual opponents to the Bananas.