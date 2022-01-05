Sports

Still no vax, Kyrie’s back: Nets look to star guard for help against Pacers

by: Associated Press
NEW YORK (AP) — Kyrie Irving might be just the jolt the Brooklyn Nets need to escape a midseason slump.

After refusing to get vaccinated against the coronavirus, Irving has been unable to play at home, and for much of the season was unwelcome on the road.

The Nets didn’t want a part-time player, so sent him away during the preseason.

But they reversed their decision last month, deciding they would take whatever Irving could provide, when he could provide it.

They are expected to put the star guard on the court for the first time Wednesday at Indiana.

Irving is not listed on the injury report for the first time this season.

