The Zone Extra: April 18, 2024

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – WISH-TV brings you more high school sports coverage from across central Indiana each week in “The Zone Extra.”

This week on the show, longtime Roncalli softball head coach David Lauck joins Sports 8’s Angela Moryan in the coaches corner for a great conversation. The Royals have started the season with wins in their first six games and are ranked 4th in class 4A this week.

Also, Fishers senior pitcher Jason Johnson is the featured athlete of the week. After losing two fingers in a childhood lawn mower accident, Johnson worked to develop a knuckleball and will play baseball collegiately next season at Trine University.

And the on campus segment focuses on former Iowa superstar Caitlin Clark after the Indiana Fever made her the top pick in the WNBA Draft Monday night.

All that and much more can be seen in the video above.