See highlights of 21 high school football games from across central Indiana in The Zone with Anthony Calhoun, Charlie Clifford and Olivia Ray. WISH-TV has the most highlights from the most games in the state!

Plus, see the Warren Central High School band perform in the News 8 studio.

#theZone8 AFTERSHOW!! Warren Central High School Band is in studio NOW! WISH-TV Posted by Olivia Ray on Friday, September 13, 2019

Looking for highlights of individual games? We’ve got you covered here!