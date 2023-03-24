This guy’s about to be a baseball Bobblehead

Ace the Aviator, mascot of the Lafayette, Indiana, Aviators. (Provided Photo/Lafayette Aviators via Facebook)

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WISH) — A summer college baseball team’s mascot, Ace, will be immortalized as a Bobblehead, the team says.

The Lafayette Aviators of the Prospect League will play for a third straight summer at Columbian Park’s Loeb Stadium. Opening Night will be vs. the Chillicothe, Ohio, Paints at 7 p.m. May 31.

The Paints’ mascot is a horse.

Ace? He’s an Aviator, of course.

Soon, General Manager David Krakower says, Ace will also be a Bobblehead. “In our two seasons at the new Loeb Stadium, fans have made multiple requests for an Ace bobblehead,” he said in a statement.

Converse, Indiana-headquartered First Farmers Bank & Trust “were able to make it happen,” the statement added.

A limited number of Ace Bobbleheads will go on sale in June at the online team store.

The first 250 kids at the 1,901-seat stadium during the July 8 against the Champion City, Ohio, Kings can get an Ace Bobblehead of their own to take home at no extra charge. Single-game tickets will go on sale last this spring.