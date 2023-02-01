Sports

Tom Brady announces retirement: ‘I’m retiring. For good.’

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) is interviewed on the field after the NFL Super Bowl 55 football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, in Tampa, Fla., Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021 (AP Photo/Steve Luciano, File)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — After seven Super Bowl victories and 23 seasons in the NFL, Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady is calling it a career — again.

Brady, 45, announced his retirement just after 8 a.m. Wednesday in a video posted to social media. It will be Brady’s second attempt at retirement in two years.

“I’m retiring. For good. I know the process was a pretty big deal last time, so when I woke up this morning, I figured I’d just press record and let you guys know first,” Brady began.

Brady continued: “I won’t be long-winded. You only get one super-emotional retirement essay, and I used mine up last year, so…Thank you guys so much, to every single one of you, for supporting me. My family, my friends, my teammates, my competitors…I could go on forever. There’s too many. Thank you guys for allowing me to live my absolute dream. I wouldn’t change a thing. I love you all.”

After playing college football at the University of Michigan, Brady was selected with the 199th overall pick by the New England Patriots in the 2000 NFL draft. He was the team’s primary starting quarterback for 18 seasons and led the Patriots to 17 division titles, 13 AFC Championship Games, nine super Bowl appearances, and six Super Bowl victories.

Brady joined the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2020, guiding the team to three playoff appearances and a win in Super Bowl LV.

Brady holds almost every major quarterback record, including regular season passing yards, regular season touchdowns, career pass completions, and games started. He retires as the NFL leader in career quarterback wins, quarterback regular season wins, quarterback playoff wins, and Super Bowl MVP awards. He is also the only Super Bowl MVP to win the award with two different franchises.

Wednesday’s announcement marks Brady’s second attempt at retirement. He first announced his retirement on Feb.1, 2022, after 22 seasons in the NFL, but announced his return to the Buccaneers just 40 days later.

Brady will be eligible for the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2028.

Truly grateful on this day. Thank you 🙏🏻❤️ pic.twitter.com/j2s2sezvSS — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) February 1, 2023