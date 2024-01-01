2023 finishes as 4th warmest in central Indiana, most tornadoes statewide since 2011

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indiana had quite a memorable year in the weather department. 2023 finishes with multiple weather statistics of note.

Tornadoes

Severe weather took its toll this year in Indiana. Statewide, 54 tornadoes occurred in 2023, which stands only behind 2011 in the record books, which saw 72 tornadoes. Twenty-three of last year’s tornadoes happened in the March 31-April 1 tornado outbreak.

Temperatures

2023 finishes as the fourth warmest year on record with regards to average temperature in Indianapolis. Those records date back to the 1870s locally. Average temperatures take into account both the low and high on any single day.

The average temperature in Indianapolis stood at 56.1 degrees which is 2.5 degrees above the 1991-2020 climate averages.

Precipitation

Very similar to 2022, precipitation in 2023 finished over 9 inches below average in Indianapolis. This rainfall deficit really built late in the year as November and December finished below average. Our drought monitor reflects this, with areas of severe drought developing in southern Indiana as of late December.