Warm Wednesday ahead, strong storms possible Wednesday night

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Another round of damaging winds and large hail are possible Wednesday evening.

This morning:

Some areas of fog have developed this morning as a warm front drapes and salts across the state. Expect any form that does develop here this morning to burn off by around eight or nine a.m.

Wednesday:

Much of the day will likely be dry, with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. We have pretty high humidity, especially in the southern portions of the state on the southern end of the warm front. High temperatures will top out into the mid-80s this afternoon.

Wednesday night:

Another round of the strongest severe thunderstorms will develop by late afternoon, and then more so into the evening hours. Much of central Indiana is at a slight risk for severe weather, with a higher risk down along the Ohio River. Much of the activity will likely be south of the warm front, which as of right now looks to be mainly in the southern third of the state. We could still see some storms along the warm front in the metro area, with wind and hail being the primary concerns.

Overnight, there could be an MCS developing and sliding through the state, which would likely be in the southern portions of the state.

Overnight dips down into the 60s.

Thursday:

A wave working through on Thursday could bring some scattered showers and even a rumble of thunder, mainly to the northern portions of the state. This will also bring some much cooler temperatures to the state, with highs topping out into the mid-upper 60s on Thursday afternoon.

Friday:

Friday will be a quiet but cool day. Partly cloudy skies with highs in the mid-60s.

This weekend:

Much of Mother’s Day weekend should be dry, but there is an outside shot for some isolated showers heading into Saturday. I certainly don’t think that that’s going to be a washout, but you should keep that in mind if you’re heading out to the Indianapolis Motor Speedway for the Grand Prix on Saturday. Mother’s Day looks dry and warmer, with partly cloudy skies and highs near 70.

8 day forecast:

We bounce back a bit, as we head into next week. High temperatures will be back to the mid- and upper 70s, which is running about 5 to 8° above average for this time of year.

