A cold start to the new year

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Prepare for one more night of below freezing temperatures before we warm up to end the workweek.

New Year’s eve: Make sure you dress in layers if you have plans this evening as actual air temperatures will fall to the 30s. It will feel much colder as wind chills fall to the teens overnight.

It will be windy, cloudy and cold overnight.

New Year’s Day: Skies will clear out and temperatures will warm up Wednesday. Enjoy dry weather under mostly sunny skies for the first day of 2020. It will be breezy with above normal afternoon temperatures, expect highs the low 40s Wednesday afternoon.

Thursday: The gradual warming trend continues Thursday, temperatures will warm to the upper 40s to low 50s as clouds increase. Rain chances will increase by Thursday afternoon expect numerous showers Thursday night.

8 Day forecast: Keep the umbrella Friday as showers become widespread, It will be wet, windy and warmer Friday afternoon with temperatures in the low 50s. A cold front will bring much cooler air to the forecast Saturday, a light wintry mix will transition to light rain Saturday. We finally dry out Sunday as temperatures warm to the low 40s.