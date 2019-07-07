A few storms Sunday afternoon

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A slow-moving system is mixing out of the state, but could still squeeze out a few storms for parts of Indiana Sunday afternoon.

Sunday:

A slow-moving cold front has stalled out in southern Indiana. As a result, humidity remains a bit high, and could help scattered storms to develop later this afternoon. The best chance for this happening will be in our southern and eastern counties, but everyone has a chance of seeing a brief, isolated shower or storm late in the day. Like the last few days, not everyone will see rain.

Highs should be a bit cooler, topping out in the middle 80s. Humidity will gradually lower through the day as well.

Sunday Night:

A cold front will finally push out of the state, allowing for high pressure to rush in dry and slightly cooler air. Lows will fall to the middle 60s overnight.

Monday:

It will be a beautiful Monday. Humidity will be much lower and highs will top out in the middle 80s.

8 day forecast:

It should stay dry through Tuesday night. Humidity will rise briefly on Wednesday, bringing another round of 90° heat and afternoon storm chances. We will quickly cool down and dry out for Thursday and Friday, before high heat and humidity return for next weekend.