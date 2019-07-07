A few storms Sunday afternoon

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A slow-moving system is mixing out of the state, but could still squeeze out a few storms for parts of Indiana Sunday afternoon.

Sunday:
A slow-moving cold front has stalled out in southern Indiana. As a result, humidity remains a bit high, and could help scattered storms to develop later this afternoon. The best chance for this happening will be in our southern and eastern counties, but everyone has a chance of seeing a brief, isolated shower or storm late in the day. Like the last few days, not everyone will see rain.

Highs should be a bit cooler, topping out in the middle 80s. Humidity will gradually lower through the day as well.

Sunday Night:
A cold front will finally push out of the state, allowing for high pressure to rush in dry and slightly cooler air. Lows will fall to the middle 60s overnight.

Monday:
It will be a beautiful Monday. Humidity will be much lower and highs will top out in the middle 80s.

8 day forecast:
It should stay dry through Tuesday night. Humidity will rise briefly on Wednesday, bringing another round of 90° heat and afternoon storm chances. We will quickly cool down and dry out for Thursday and Friday, before high heat and humidity return for next weekend.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK