Weather

Beautiful day; Rain set to return

Comfortable start to the morning with temperatures in the lower to mid 50s with a clear sky! Should be another beautiful day with highs warming to the upper 70s with mainly sunny skies during the afternoon. Lows tonight will fall to the upper 50s.

Next chance of showers and storms arrives on Wednesday with an isolated stronger storm chance. There is a marginal risk of severe storms from Indy and points south. Highs will top out in the mid 70s. Spotty shower chances will stick around through the end of the week with highs in the lower 80s Thursday and mid 80s Friday!

Scattered showers and storms will continue through Saturday with highs in the mid 70s. It’ll feel cooler come Sunday but settled with highs in the upper 60s. Nice start early next week with highs in the lower 70s.